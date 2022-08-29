Dizo from Realme Techlife launches Dizo Trimmer Kit in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Dizo from Realme Techlife launched the Dizo Trimmer Kit in the Indian markets. The Dizo Trimmer Kit will go on sale on August 23 at 12pm IST via Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 999.

The 4-in-1 grooming kit comes with four attachments — a 0.5mm to 10mm comb, a 10mm to 20mm comb, a nose/ear trimmer, and a standard trimmer. It features a control knob that offers a precision of 0.5mm with 40 length settings. The trimmer kit packs a 1,300mAh battery. It will provide up to 240 minutes of runtime. The kit supports USB Type-C fast charging and a 10-minute charge will provide up to 15 minutes of runtime. There is an LED indicator to keep track of the battery life.