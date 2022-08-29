Equity investors lose Rs 3.23 lakh crore in early trade

Mumbai: Investors wealth plunged by Rs 3.23 lakh crore in early trade in the equity markets in the country. The negative opening of the equity market has led to this. BSE Sensex fell by 1,466.4 points or 2.49% to 57,367.47 in morning trade.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 3,23,123.54 crore to Rs 2,73,72,988.06 crore. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance. Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Nestle and UltraTech Cement were the only gainers.

The Asian markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals.