Expo 2020 Dubai: 2 popular pavilions to reopen from September 1: Timings, ticket price

Dubai: 2 Popular pavilions of Expo 2020 Dubai will reopen from September 1. Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion will be open for public from next month.

Entry tickets are available on the city’s website and at four box offices at Expo City Dubai. The entry ticket for Garden in the Sky is Dh30. Garden in the Sky is the rotating observation deck. It lifts visitors 55 metres above the Expo site and offers 360-degree views. Entry will be free for children aged under 12 and people of determination.

Also Read: Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service

Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10am to 6pm and the Garden in the Sky will remain open from 3pm to 6pm. It will remain open from 10am starting September 16.

Expo City Dubai will reopen from October 1.