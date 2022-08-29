Finnair collaborates with Qatar Airways to find new routes

The Finnish national airline, Finnair, announced on Monday that it will form a strategic alliance with Qatar Airways to launch new flights from Nordic capitals to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Since its once-profitable Asian connections via a northern route were cut off by the shutdown of Russian airspace caused by the conflict in Ukraine, Finnair has been looking for alternative commercially viable routes.

The business has stated that it would provide a new strategy in the upcoming months to confront the hazy future, which includes rising fuel prices, the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine, with the business projected to post a third consecutive year of losses in 2022.

Beginning in November or December, Finnair said it would establish ‘a long-term strategic cooperation’ on flights between Doha and Helsinki, Stockholm, and Copenhagen in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark, while also considering the possibility of expanding the arrangement to yet another unnamed European city.

A thorough codeshare agreement with pooled passenger and cargo capacity between the two airlines will support these services, according to Finnair.

Oneworld is a multinational airline partnership that includes Finnair and Qatar Airways.

In a second press release, Finnair announced that it will scale back its travel schedule for the winter, cancelling all flights to Krabi and Chicago as well as ceasing service from Stockholm to a number of other U.S. and Thai cities.

Our goal is to run a traffic plan that is as profitable as feasible, according to Finnair.