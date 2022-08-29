‘Forced to leave my home’: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashes out after quitting Congress

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the grand old party recently said that he was ‘forced’ to leave. Speaking to media persons in the national capital, Azad said, ‘I have been forced to leave my home’.

Taking a dig at the Congress over his resignation, he said, ‘Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them’. ‘Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken’, he added.

Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the ‘immaturity of Rahul Gandhi’ whom he blamed for ‘demolishing the consultative mechanism’ in the party. In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by ‘Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs’. The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday met veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is planning to launch a new national party, a day after tendering resignations from all posts of Congress. The meeting came within 24 hours of Azad’s resignation from all posts in Congress and it holds importance as the polls in the valley are likely to be held later this year. The decision to launch a new national party came just hours after the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership.