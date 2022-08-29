Gulf country bans soft drinks inside schools

Riyadh: Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has banned soft drinks inside schools. Ibtesam Al-Shehri, Ministry of Education’s spokesperson announced this.

Ibtesam Al-Shehri said that soft drinks are not allowed inside schools due to their violation of the health requirements set by the Ministry. The ministry will monitor the school canteens to check this.

The authority also informed that all the school books would be available as a digital copy on the ‘Madrasati’ platform.