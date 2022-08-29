Heavy rains: One killed, four missing in mudslide in Idukki

Thodupuzha: A woman has been killed and four others have gone missing in a landslide in Muttom in Idukki district. The mudslide washed the house of Soman, killing his mother Thankamma.

The accident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, around 3 am. Four members of his family have gone missing. Soman, his wife, daughter, daughter’s daughter and Soman’s mother were in the house at the time of the accident. The fire force, locals and police have intensified their search for the missing people, and the rescue operation is underway.

Minister Roshi Augustine responded to media that it is a first time, landslide has struck the area. MP Dean Kuriakose also urged people to remain vigilant in the view of heavy rains in the state. Isolated heavy rains had triggered landslides in parts of Kannur as well on Sunday.