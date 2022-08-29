Jack Dorsey’s reveals his biggest regrets that Twitter became a corporation

Jack Dorsey, the creator and former CEO of Twitter, posted on Twitter on Thursday that he regretted the social media network turning into a business.

In answer to a question about whether Twitter turned out as he had hoped, Dorsey wrote, ‘The biggest difficulty and my biggest regret is that it became a company.’

If the deal to sell Twitter to billionaire Elon Musk is successful, Dorsey will receive $978 million.

When asked what organisational structure he preferred for Twitter, Dorsey responded that it should be ‘a protocol’ and that Twitter shouldn’t be controlled by the government or another business.

If Twitter were a protocol, it would function much like email, which is decentralised and allows users of various email providers to connect with one another.

Twitter is involved in a number of conflicts.

For attempting to back out of his $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter, Musk has been sued by the corporation. Twitter has been accused of misleading federal regulators about its security procedures to guard against hackers and spam accounts, according to a former executive turned whistleblower.