Mahzooz Draw: 2 Indian expats win 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 73 lucky winners won Dh1,000,000 UAE dirhams in the 91st Mahzooz weekly draw. They will take home Dh13,698 each. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are were Kader and Ashith from India, and Abner from Nigeria. 1,980 other winners received the third prize of Dh350 each.

Also Read: Gulf country bans soft drinks inside schools

2053 winners won prizes in the 91st weekly draw. The total prioze money won was Dh1,993,000. Mahzooz has awarded over Dh260,000,000 to over 185,000 winners in last two years.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.

The second Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw will be held on September 3, 2022. As a part of this draw, one lucky winner can take home a kilogram of gold.