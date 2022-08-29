Mohanlal shares a glimpse of his intense workout at 56

Our favourite South celebrities spend a lot of time in the gym in order to keep up their flawless appearances and actor Mohanlal is no exception. The Bro Daddy actor recently shared a video from his challenging exercise session on Instagram. The actor can be seen working out quite hard in the video. This clip goes to show us why the superstar is so fit even at this age.

Click here to view the video

Mohanlal, who is now in Dubai, has secured a promising project that would start production by May 2023. The title of this multilingual play is Vrushabha. The battle between love and retaliation is at the centre of the magnum opus. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi and shot in Malayalam and Telugu.

Talking about the movie, Mohanlal said, ‘The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting father-son high-energy drama that spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together’.

Among the interesting films in Mohanlal’s lineup are Monster, Alone, Ram, Barroz, L2: Empuraan and Drishyam 3.