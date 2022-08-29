Pfizer’s RSV vaccine proven to be reliable and secure for older persons

In a late-stage study, Pfizer Inc. reported that its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine was successful in protecting older adults. The company said it plans to apply for approval with the American health regulator in the coming months.

RSV, a common virus that normally causes mild cold-like symptoms but can be fatal for young children and older adults, has no vaccinations approved in the United States. In the US, RSV is thought to be responsible for 14,000 annual fatalities of senior citizens.

An interim analysis performed by an outside data monitoring panel found that the Pfizer vaccine was 85.7% effective for participants with three or more symptoms and 66.7% effective for participants with two or more symptoms.

RSVpreF, the vaccine, was also shown to be well-tolerated in the research with no safety issues.

The Pfizer shot is intended to combat two different respiratory virus strains. In its late-stage global vaccine study, the business has so far enrolled roughly 37,000 people aged 60 and above.

In February, rival Moderna also started a late-stage investigation of its messenger RNA shot for RSV.

In the upcoming months, Pfizer said it also intends to file proposals for approval of the injection to other regulatory agencies.