Police statistics reveal significant increase in ‘cyber-crime cases’; Report

According to the statistics, 2,953 cases were registered this year, with only 141 cases detected and 198 people arrested. With 1321 cases, online cheating is at the top of the list, followed by credit/debit card fraud (916), and obscene email/SMS/MMS cases (232).

The police classified 1321 cases of online cheating into eleven categories, including 122 cases of online purchase fraud, loan fraud (76), job fraud (67), custom/gift fraud (46), fake website fraud (43), investment fraud (20), matrimonial fraud (19), crypto-currency fraud (12), insurance/provident fund fraud (9), admission fraud (4), and other cases of online cheating (903).

Further examination of cyber-crime cases revealed that 77 cases of fake social media profiles/morphine emails/SMS were reported this year, followed by sextortion (55), hacking (43), phishing/man-in-the-middle attack/spoofing mail (29), pornography (20), data theft (9), and source code tampering (9). (7). There had been no detection in cases of source code tampering or purchase fraud.