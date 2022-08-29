DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Porsche Design launches new true wireless earphones: Details

Aug 29, 2022, 08:15 pm IST

Mumbai: German product design studio and brand, Porsche Design has launched PDT40 true wireless earphones in the US and Europe markets. The headset is  priced at $210 (approximately Rs. 16,800).

Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless earphones have active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging in addition to USB Type-C charging. The headset supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and are compatible with the voice assistant.

