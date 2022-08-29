Porsche Design launches new true wireless earphones: Details

Mumbai: German product design studio and brand, Porsche Design has launched PDT40 true wireless earphones in the US and Europe markets. The headset is priced at $210 (approximately Rs. 16,800).

Also Read: Tata Motors launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier and Nexon: Price and features

Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless earphones have active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging in addition to USB Type-C charging. The headset supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and are compatible with the voice assistant.