Resignation of LG VK Saxena demands by AAP MLAs, stage overnight dharna inside Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are conducting a dharna (protest) within the Delhi Assembly, which is a major development in the nation’s capital. Sources have stated that the demonstration, which is allegedly against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, will last through the night of August 29.

During a news conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that all of the AAP MLAs will sit under the Gandhi statue on Monday at 7 p.m. and remain there throughout the night. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj arrived with a suitcase in hand soon after the protest announcement to spend the night at the Assembly.

The AAP MLAs are organising an overnight protest in order to protest Lt. Governor Saxena’s participation in the money laundering case and demand his resignation. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak accused the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi of running a ‘khadi scam’ after filing a corruption charge against him. According to AAP MLAs, the scam was orchestrated in 2016 and focused on the BJP-led Centre’s intention to execute demonetisation.

When the case was first brought up before the Delhi Assembly earlier today, LG Saxena was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at the time.

Recall that on Saturday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia allegedly requested LG Saxena to “behave like a Lieutenant Governor,” prompting reports of tension between the AAP-led Delhi government and the LG.

Sisodia made her statement after Arvind Kejriwal received more than 45 files back from the Delhi LG’s office. The LG’s office sparked worries about norm violations by pointing out that CM Kejriwal would email important documents and papers without his permission or signature.