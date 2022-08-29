Taylor Swift wins VMAs video of the year, announces new album.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift made history. The artist who arrived in a sparkling gown draped in silver diamonds received the VMAs video of the year award for the Taylor’s Version of her song, ‘All Too Well.’ This was the night’s top honour.

Swift has now won the top prize at the VMAs three times, making her the first performer in history to do so. Before this, she took the award in 2015 for ‘Bad Blood’ and second time in 2019 for ‘You Need To Calm Down.’

Taylor also made sure that this unique victory was one to remember. Swift therefore astonished her audience during her acceptance speech by announcing her upcoming new album, which would be released in October 21 this year.

As the first artist to win an award in the Best Direction category for the song ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),’ Swift has also made history.

She then released the first poster for her upcoming album, ‘Midnights.’ ‘Midnights, the tales of 13 sleepless nights spread throughout my life, will be published on October 21,’ the author tweeted.