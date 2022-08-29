The final member of an indigenous tribe dies in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest

A lot of controversy among campaigners has been sparked by the death of an unnamed indigenous man who was believed to be the only surviving member of his tribe in the Amazon.

People that struggle to preserve languages and artistic traditions have expressed their sadness about the extinction of a whole line of Brazilian Amazon tribes and have thought about how this may affect culture as a whole.

The indigenous man was referred to as the ‘Indigenous man of the hole,’ or ‘ndio do Buraco,’ by The Guardian. He had no communication with the outside world, and any attempts to do so were met with traps and arrows from the holes he dug nearby.

The man received a lot of press in the neighbourhood media and was even a subject of several documentaries. Because of his several traumatic encounters with non-Indigenous people, Marcelo dos Santos, a former explorer, told The Guardian that he didn’t trust anyone.

There are currently thought to be less than 300 indigenous tribes in Brazil, and the number is slowly declining. There are 30 additional categories, but scientists don’t know anything about them.