U.S. berry titans move to Canada’s maple syrup region due to drought and high expenses.

Mass production of berries typically grown in warmer climates is being explored in a region of Canada that is better known for producing maple syrup, making this region the unanticipated winner of extreme weather, local demand, and rising costs in conventional growing regions like California.

According to officials, two of the biggest fruit sellers in North America, Driscoll’s and grower-owned Naturipe Farms LLC, are attempting commercial berry production in Ontario and Quebec.

In spite of a cooler environment that often restricts berries to a short summer season, efforts are being made to see if Canada’s most populated provinces might be more economically viable locations for larger-scale production of blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

The long-term endeavour is being driven by a high demand for local berries, which are grown and shipped more cheaply in Canada than they are from other countries, as well as by water restrictions and drought conditions in California and other states.

‘We have likely visited the majority of the world’s obvious locations. We are now entering more difficult terrain ‘President of Driscoll’s of the Americas, Soren Bjorn, stated that the majority of the company’s berries come from Mexico and the United States.

According to Brian Bocock, vice president of sales and product management at Naturipe Farms, which is experimenting with blueberry and raspberry production in Quebec and Ontario, high gasoline costs are another incentive to ‘produce products closer to where the end game is or near consumers.’