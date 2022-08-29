UKG girl student brutally raped; Teacher arrested in Tiruvannamalai

Chennai: A 50-year-old teacher of the Government High School in Ulagampattu village near Tiruvannamalai was arrested on Saturday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a UKG student, a fortnight ago.

Police said the accused, N. Kamaraj, had sexually assaulted a girl student of a private matriculation higher secondary school. As he was the husband of the school’s correspondent, he used to spend his time in the school that has over 1,600 students. He had sexually assaulted the girl in the campus, at least twice, under the pretext of giving her chocolates.

When the girl complained to her parents, they admitted her in a private hospital in Vellore, and filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Polur town a few days ago. The police analysed the CCTV footage at the campus, found Kamaraj guilty of the crime, and arrested him. However, Kamaraj had gone to Tiruchendur. A special police team arrested him on his way at Ettayapuram on Saturday.

A case was registered against him under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and 67 of Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on. Police personnel have been deployed at the private school campus to prevent any untoward incidents. Superintendent of Police D. Karthikeyan has been monitoring the situation, requesting parents and residents in the neighbourhood to remain calm.