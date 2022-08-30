500 crore budget for repairing school buildings approved by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, gave his approval on Monday to a budget of Rs 500 crore for the upkeep and restoration of the state’s school. He instructed the chief secretary that ‘To ensure smooth education in all the schools, the work of repairing the schools should be started immediately, as soon as the rainy season ends.’

The villagers, public officials, and media representatives had briefed the chief minister on the state of the school buildings during a meeting. For a long time, students had trouble concentrating on their studies because there were not enough resources available to fix school buildings.