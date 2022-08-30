A defamation lawsuit was filed against Netflix for ‘Inventing Anna.’

In response to her portrayal in ‘Inventing Anna,’ Rachel Williams, a friend of New York City con artist Anna Sorokin, filed a lawsuit against Netflix.

The former picture editor for Vanity Fair believes that almost everything about her character in the Netflix series is made up and far from reality. She has frequently discussed her time with the con artist in interviews and articles.

‘This action will establish that Netflix made a purposeful decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person,’ Williams claimed in her lawsuit.

‘Williams did not stop being friends with Sorokin because Sorokin was having issues in Morocco, but rather because she later learned upon her return to New York that Sorokin was a liar and a con artist whose statements and promises had caused Williams to incur liabilities of approximately $62,000 on Sorokin’s behalf, and who only reimbursed her $5,000 despite numerous promises to reimburse her $70,000 to account for the full debenture,’ the complaint further claims.

The series claims that Williams receives Anna’s lavish gifts and invitations with open arms but is quick to turn on her friend to the police when she discovers that she has been lying to everyone about her wealth.

The series is based on a 2018 New York article which showcases the scams and downfall of Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey. In the Netflix show, Anna is seen swindling her way into NYC’s upper crust by lying about being a German heiress. She also defrauds banks out of millions to fund her extravagant lifestyle.