Boy dies after falling from bus footboard in Tamil Nadu

On Monday morning, a 14-year-old boy from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, passed away after falling from the footboard of a bus he was travelling in. The deceased named Prabhakaran was studying in Class 9 at a government school in the Aarapalayam neighbourhood of Madurai district.

The incident happened while he was travelling to school. The boy slipped and fell from the footboard of the bus while standing there and seriously got injured.

The bus was halted right away by the driver. In an ambulance, Prabhakaran was taken to a government hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The vehicle was apparently busy at peak hours and Prabhakaran was standing on the footboard. The Karimedu Police have opened an inquiry and lodged a case.