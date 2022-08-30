Chris Rock claims that he was approached to host the Oscars in 2023 but turned it down. Reasons why

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation that organises the Oscars, reportedly requested actor and comedian Chris Rock to host the ceremony for the year 2023, but he turned down the offer.

Arizona Republic reported the news.

Rock remarked that going back to the Oscars would have been ‘like returning to the site of a crime’ during his stand-up performance at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

He continued by saying that he was also offered a Super Bowl commercial but turned it down as well.

After what transpired at this year’s ceremony in March earlier this year, Rock’s trepidation is understandable.

Rock was asked to take the stage to give a prize. He made fun of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his skit. Regarding Jada, Rock expressed his eagerness to see ‘G.I. Jane’ 2. In the 1997 military film ‘G.I. Jane,’ Demi Moore played a female Navy Seal who shaved her head.

The alopecia-related baldness Jada experiences was apparently the subject of the joke. Smith initially seemed to be amused, but as he saw his wife’s eyes roll, he got up on stage and started attacking Rock.