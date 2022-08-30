Delhi most unsafe for women, 2 minors raped every day, says NCRB data

The national capital was the most dangerous urban area for women in the nation last year, with two underage girls being raped every day, according to the most recent NCRB report.

In addition, 13,892 incidences of crimes against women were reported in Delhi in 2021, a notable increase of more than 40% from the 9,782 cases reported in 2020. As per the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 32.20% more crimes against women in Delhi than there were in any of the other 19 major cities. Mumbai, the world’s financial centre, experienced 5,543 such occurrences, followed by Bengaluru with 3,127 incidences, in that order. In 19 cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru were responsible for 12.76% and 7.2% of all offences, respectively.

In comparison to other major cities with a population of over two million, the national capital also recorded the largest number of incidents of crimes against women in the categories of abduction (3948), domestic violence (4674), and rapes of young girls (833) in 2021. The findings indicated that, on average, more than two females were raped in Delhi each day in 2021.

According to the study, 13,982 crimes against women were committed in the national capital in 2021, while 43,414 crimes against women were committed in all 19 metropolitan areas. In 2021, 136 incidents of dowry fatalities were reported in the city, accounting for 36.26% of all deaths caused by the threat in 19 major cities.

Out of a total of 8,664 occurrences throughout all metropolitan cities, the city also recorded 3,948 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women. A total of 2,022 assaults against women with the intent to offend their modesty were registered in Delhi last year. 1,357 incidents of female child victims of sexual offences were recorded under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act in 2021. The number of female child rape incidents recorded in 2021 reached 833, the greatest number among major cities.