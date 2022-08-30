Dumka teen’s family says, Shahrukh’s brother had apologised, asked not to report to police

Ankita, 19, was set on fire by Shahrukh, an alleged stalker, after she refused his love proposals. Days earlier, he had broken the windowpane in her room. Salman, Shahrukh’s brother, allegedly apologised and requested Ankita’s family not to report the incident.

Ankita was allegedly burned on August 23 in Dumka, Jharkhand, when Shahrukh allegedly drenched her in petrol while she slept and lit her on fire. Ankita passed away from her injuries five days after being hospitalised with 90% burns. Currently, Shahrukh is being held by the police.

Five days prior to the incident, Shahrukh got into a fight with Ankita’s family, and in the course of it, he smashed the window in her room. Shahrukh’s brother Salman went to Ankita’s house with his maternal uncle to apologise on his behalf. They urged Ankita’s family not to contact the police and gave them the promise that Shahrukh would be deported.

‘Had we taken action when he [Shahrukh] shattered the windowpane and reported the incident to the police, he wouldn’t have dared to attack Ankita again,’ according to her uncle, who spoke to India Today. Ankita provided the police her statement before she died due to her injuries, in which she claimed that the accused had phoned her on her cell phone about 10 days before and pushed her to become his friend.