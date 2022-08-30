For consecutive year, Kolkata named India’s safest city, reveals report

According to the most recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 report, Kolkata was found to be the safest city among 19 Indian cities in 2021, making it a two-year run. According to the research, the number of cognizable offences reported in Kolkata per lakh of the population has decreased over the last seven years. In total, there were 14,591 fewer instances in 2021 compared to 18,277 in 2020.

For the second consecutive year, Kolkata has retained its position on the list of safest cities. Notably, Kolkata was in charge in 2018 and 2020. In 2019, NCRB alleged that it had not acquired the state’s data. Based on the number of cognizable offences reported per 1 lakh persons per year, the score for the overall decline in crime came out to 103.4. Pune comes in second with a crime index of 256.8, followed by Hyderabad at 259.9, Kanpur at 336.5, Bengaluru at 427.2, and Mumbai at 428.4. Kolkata is ranked last.

In comparison to the top metropolitan cities, such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Kolkata has had the least suicides. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) reacted to the same by writing on Twitter that ‘This was only possible owing to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s strict monitoring and the tireless efforts of our (Kolkata) police personnel.’