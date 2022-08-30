Indian Railways cancels, diverts trains on this route: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains operating on the Lucknow route. These trains were cancelled due to the non-interlocking work at Manak Nagar station in Lucknow.

The national transporter announced that a total of 24 trains on this route have been cancelled and route 36 trains has been changed.

Cancelled trains:

Train No. 11109 Veerangana Laxmibai Junction to Lucknow Junction Intercity Express till September 2

Train No. 11110 Lucknow Junction to Veerangana Laxmi Bai Junction Intercity Express till September 2

Train No. 22453 Lucknow Junction to Meerut City Intercity Express till September 2

Train No. 22454 Meerut City to Lucknow Junction Intercity Express till September 3

Train No. 12179 Lucknow Junction to Agra Fort Intercity Express till September 2

Train No. 22180 Agra Fort to Lucknow Junction Intercity Express till September 2

Diverted Trains:

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Train No. 19669 Udaipur-Patliputra Humsafar Express on August 31 will run via Jaipur-Delhi-Moradabad-Alamnagar-Lucknow. As a result, this train will not pass through Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Junction, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Kanpur Central stations.

Train No. 19670 Patliputra-Udaipur Humsafar Express on September 2 will be run via Lucknow-Alamnagar-Moradabad-Delhi-Jaipur. As a result, this train will not pass through Kanpur Central, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Hathras City, Mathura Junction, Achhnera, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Bundi stations.

Delayed or Rescheduled trains:

Train No. 11079 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express will be delayed by one hour at Kanpur Central station on September 1.

Train No. 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Express will be delayed by 2 hours at Gorakhpur station on August 29, August 30, September 1 and September 2.

Train No. 15067 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express will be operated 2 hours late from Gorakhpur station on August 31.

Train No. 12535 Lucknow Junction-Raipur Garibrath Express will operate with a delay of two hours from Lucknow on August 29 and September 1.

For more details, please visit the official website of Indian Railways, https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.