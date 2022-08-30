Indian Railways resumes bedroll facility in these 7 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume providing bedrolls in trains. The national transporter has decided to resume the bedroll facility in the air-conditioned coaches of 7 trains.

List of trains:

Train Number- 22537 and 22538, Kushinagar Express, arriving from Gorakhpur to Bhopal

Train Number- 15018 and 15017 Kashi Nagar Express

Train Number- 15065 and 15066 Panvel Express

Train Number- 15027 and 15028 Maurya Express

Train Number- 15005 and 15006 Dehradun Express running from Gorakhpur Junction

Train Number- 12535 and 12536 Garib Rath Express travelling from Lucknow Junction to Raipur – Lucknow Junction

Train Number- 12593 and 12594 travelling from Lucknow Junction to Bhopal – Lucknow Junction

The bed rolls service was suspended due to Covid pandemic in 2020. It was resumed on March this year. As per Railway authorities, bedroll facility was first available in 1,114 pairs of trains before Covid-19. Now it is supplied to only 520 pairs of trains. Only 1,225 trains are provided with curtain services against 1,308 trains before Covid.