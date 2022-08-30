iQoo launches Z6 series smartphones: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched iQoo Z6 series smartphones – iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6x – in China. The iQoo Z6 is offered in 3 storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and in Golden Orage, Ink Jade, and Star Sea Blue colours. These models cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000), respectively.

The iQoo Z6x comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. They are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively. The smartphone is offered in Blue Ice, Black Mirror, and Blazing Orange colours.

smartphone specifications: The new smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The handset sports a 6.64-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz sampling rate.

The iQoo Z6 features a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge.

iQoo Z6x specifications: The iQoo Z6x is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. This smartphone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The new handset has a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge fast charging.