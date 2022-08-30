Japan removes evacuation orders following the Fukushima accident 11 years later.

Eleven years after the horrific nuclear accident, the evacuation order was lifted in Futaba, the Japanese town where the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is located, on Tuesday, August 30.

The order to evacuate Futaba was the latest to be lifted among the eleven municipalities impacted by the earthquake-related disaster.

Despite the fact that residents are now allowed to return home, more than 80% of Futaba’s total land area is still categorised as ‘difficult-to-return’ zones. Only a small number of the previous residents are predicted to return, according to a report from IANS.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. complex’s town was given the all-clear to evacuate after a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, rendering the area uninhabitable due to high radiation levels. This is according to the Xinhua news agency.

In addition, a study done a year ago found that 60.5% of the people had decided not to relocate, outnumbering the 11.3% who had expressed a wish to do so, according to Kyodo News.