Jayalalitha’s death, Thoothukudi violence; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds cabinet meeting to discuss probe

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, met with his cabinet on Monday. The meeting’s main topics included internet gambling, the Thoothukudi riots, and the result of the investigation into the murder of former chief minister Jayalalitha.

On August 27, retired judge Arumugasamy, who investigated Jayalalitha’s death, turned in his reports; on the same day, retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, who investigated the 2018 Thoothukudi shooting that occurred during an anti-Sterlite protest, turned in her findings.

Aruna Jagadeesan’s report, which suggested departmental action against 17 police officers and four district officials, including the Collector, was approved by the cabinet for submission in the Assembly.

The investigation into Jayalalitha’s death was led by Arumugasamy, who also recommended a government investigation into VK Sasikala, Sivakumar, former health minister Vijayabhaskar, and former chief secretary Ram Mohan Rao, it was revealed during the cabinet meeting. Additionally, the cabinet has resolved to get legal counsel, act, and provide the report to the Assembly.

In November 2017, the Arumugasamy Commission started looking into the issue. Online gambling was a huge extra issue, and it was revealed that plans were being made to draft an ordinance banning it.