NASA delays the launch of Artemis-1 for technical concerns.

Due to technical issues, NASA has delayed the launch of the Artemis-1 mission. On Monday, preparations were being made for the launch (August 29). However, 40 minutes prior to launch, the countdown clock was stopped. At 1803 IST, the liftoff was supposed to happen.

After launch workers had started to fill the rocket’s core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants, a malfunction was discovered on one of the rocket’s main engines, according to the US space agency.

The first available backup launch opportunity was scheduled for Friday, September 2, according to NASA, which did not provide a new launch date.

‘The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt,’ NASA tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The Artemis missions herald a new phase in NASA’s space exploration efforts. Astronauts will return to the Moon during this expedition. Orion, a test capsule, will travel into space when NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off. The SLS is NASA’s most potent vehicle to date. The Orion capsule will be uncrewed on the first mission.