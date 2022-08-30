Oscar-winning Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston, dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, passed away at the age of 56. Variety reports that he passed away on Monday following a protracted fight with pancreatic cancer.

For creating and directing the 2001 Pixar movie ‘For the Birds,’ Eggleston, an art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, received the best animated short film Oscar.

‘Pixar and the world will be forever thankful,’ Pixar tweeted in homage to him.

The artist’s work may be seen in a number of Pixar movies, including ‘Monsters, Inc.,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Wall-E,’ ‘Cars,’ ‘The Incredibles,’ and ‘Inside Out.’ The animator also acted as art director for the first ‘Toy Story.’

In 2020’s ‘Soul,’ where he worked as a development artist in the art department, he received his last credit for a piece of work. Eggleston’s work was previously included in the films ‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest,’ ‘Aladdin,’ ‘The Lion King,’ and ‘Pocahontas.’

Due to his work on the Pixar cult favourite ‘Toy Story,’ he received his first Annie Award for best individual achievement in production design. Later, he received three more Annie Awards—one each for ‘Inside Out’ in 2015 and 2016, as well as the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime achievement—for ‘Finding Nemo’ in 2004.

In 2019, Eggleston received the VIEW Visionary Award as well.