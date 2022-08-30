Manama: The full schedule of SSL Gold Cup 2022 announced. Bahrain will host the Final Series of SSL GOLD CUP 2022. The event will be held from October 28th to November 20th 2022.

The SSL GOLD CUP is a World Sailing Special Event organized every four years by the Sailing Athletes Foundation (SAF). It will be the first World Class Sailing event to take place in Bahrain since the Military world sailing championship 2010 and the Kingdom Match Race 2021. The event will be held in Water City Garden, in front of the iconic Manama City skyline.

40 teams will participate in the mega event. All the teams will race on the exact same boat, the SSL47, a 14-meter performance racing boat, handed by the organization. These 40 teams include the World’s Top 23 Sailing nations plus 16 teams coming from the Qualifying Series (organized from May to July 2022) and the host nation, SSL Team Bahrain.