Shah Rukh Khan-named scholarship to be given out at La Trobe University

A scholarship in Shah Rukh Khan’s honour will be given to an Indian woman attending La Trobe University.

Shah Rukh Khan, a famous actor in Bollywood, has once again shown that he has a great heart. King Khan, who is renowned for his charitable activity, is once again funding a scholarship in collaboration with the La Trobe University and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The scholarship bears Khan’s name.

The application period for the scholarship officially opened on August 18 and will last until September 23.

At the 2019 festival, when SRK served as the head guest and made a trip to the college to introduce the programme, the first-ever scholarship was revealed.

Soon after, India’s Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur in Kerala was awarded the maiden scholarship. The university expressed that this was their most applied for scholarship with over 800 applicants and hence the scholarship has been re-introduced courtesy of the festival that facilitated it.

The primary requirements for selection are that the applicant be a female Indian national who is a resident of India and who has earned a master’s degree in research within the last ten years. The chosen student will receive a La Trobe University Full-Fee Research Scholarship for four years.