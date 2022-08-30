Singapore announces new work visa rules

Singapore City: Singapore government announced new work visa rules for foreigners. The new visa rules were launched to attract foreign talents to the country.

A new 5-year work visa will be provided to people who earn at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month. This visa will allows visa holders to work for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.

Authority also announced that some tech professionals whose skills are in short supply will be given 5-year visas from September next year. The processing time for employment passes – typically granted to high-paid professionals – will be also be reduced to 10 days.