UAE based air carrier suspends flights to and from this country

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai suspended flights to and from Iraq. The suspension was announced due to political unrest in the country.

‘Due to the developing situation in Baghdad, flydubai flights to/from Baghdad have been cancelled on August 30 and 31. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel to Baghdad are advised to call the flydubai contact centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or their local travel partners to be rebooked on the next available flight or to receive a refund,’ flydubai said in a statement.

On Monday, Emirates airline announced the suspension of flights to and from the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Basra on August 30 and 31. Emirates cancelled flight EK943/ EK944 to/from Baghdad on August 30, flight EK941/EK942 to/from Baghdad on August 31 and flight EK947/948 to/from Basra on August 31.

More than 20 people died in Baghdad in a clash. The clash erupted as Shi’ite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr announced his decision to quit politics.