67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon bag top honours

At the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh received the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) Award for his portrayal of a cricket player in ’83’, while Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) Award for ‘Mimi’.

Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the ‘black lady’ on Tuesday night. Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in `83` at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Helmed by Kabir Khan, `83` revolves around India`s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon, she received recognition for her work in the 2021 film ‘Mimi’. Kriti played the role of a surrogate mother in the film. Laxman Utekar is the director of the movie. Kriti received her first best actress award of her career earlier this year, in May 2022, at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi also won awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards in several categories.