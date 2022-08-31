7 Uzbek women forced into prostitution, women’s panel issues notice to Delhi Police

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the Delhi Police in response to a complaint it had received regarding a prostitution and international trafficking ring. According to a complaint made to the commission by seven Uzbek women, they were brought to India under the pretext of jobs but were later forced into prostitution and sex slavery.

They said that some of them had been brought to Delhi via Nepal and others had come directly from India at various points with travel and medical visas. They claimed that those who travelled through Nepal had their passports and other identity documents stolen there before being transferred to Delhi.

Meanwhile, after the women arrived in India on medical visas, the traffickers took their passports and other identity documents from them. They claimed that after arriving in India, they were forced into becoming prostitutes and that when they protested, they were threatened, physically attacked, and threatened with arrest and imprisonment. They continued by saying that during their time in Delhi, they were sold to many owners and repeatedly raped. One lady claimed that a person who showed up at her owner’s house dressed as a police officer regularly threatened her and carried a gun.

They managed to escape and arrived at the Uzbekistan Embassy a few days ago. Two of the accused allegedly entered the area and held one of the women at gunpoint before abducting her. Later, once the embassy phoned her, she was released.