The lead in the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ on Netflix, Ana de Armas, has commented on the movie’s adults-only rating.

The Motion Picture Association gave the movie an NC-17 rating, meaning that it was deemed inappropriate for those under the age of 18. It has the strictest grading.

The Cuban-Spanish actor portrays Marilyn Monroe’s real-life mother, Norma Jeane Mortenson. Monroe, who is regarded as one of the most recognisable female actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood and a sex symbol, led an outwardly dazzling and glamorous existence in the entertainment industry, but she quietly struggled with mental illness problems that ultimately led to her untimely suicide.

Andrew Dominik wrote and helmed the movie. The movie’s title alludes to the idea that while brunettes are more clever than blondes, blondes are more appealing to males.

Armas admitted to L’Officiel that the NC-17 rating has puzzled her. I didn’t understand why things occurred, she remarked. I can name a few programmes or motion pictures that are much more sexually graphic than Blonde.

She continued by saying that ‘the theme of the movie required those sequences. But in order to portray this tale, it is crucial to depict all the key turning points in Marilyn’s life. It required explanation,’ she stated.