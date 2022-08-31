Banks to remain closed for 14 days in September: Full list of bank holidays

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for 14 days in September. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. The Reserve Bank charts out bank holidays in three categories: ‘Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Also Read: Union government to procure 518 lakh tonnes of rice during Kharif Marketing Season

According to the Reserve bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will close for 8 days due to regional festivals in next month. State-wise holidays in September include Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day), Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Javanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for September:

September 4: First Sunday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Fourth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays:

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

September 6: Karma Puja – Ranchi

September 7: First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8: Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9: Indrajatra – Gangtok

September 10: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26: Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

In October, banks will remain closed for 20 days on account of various regional and national festivals, including Dussehra and Diwali. This also includes the closure of regular operation of banks due to Half Yearly closing of Bank Accounts on October 1. In the first 10 days of the month, banks will remain closed for 9, due to various regional festivals.