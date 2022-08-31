Can people acquire immortality? For solutions, scientists look to jellyfish

Some ideas that people keep experimenting with include immortality, long life, and anti-aging. However, if there is a key to immortality, it has yet to be revealed and no solutions have been found.

Scientists are now looking to the immortal jellyfish, a creature that can continually go back to a younger state, for explanations.

The immortal jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii’s genome has been deciphered by Spanish researchers, who have also identified several genomic factors that contribute to its lifespan, even to the extent of preventing it from dying.

The scientists, led by Dr. Carlos López-Otn of the University of Oviedo, mapped the genetic sequence of the unusual jellyfish in an effort to learn the key to their extraordinary longevity and discover fresh insights into human ageing.

The study has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Asturian University’s Carlos López-Otn, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, stated in the meantime, ‘This research focuses on understanding the mechanisms and bounds of the fascinating cellular plasticity that enables some organisms to be able to travel through time, rather than on the pursuit of methods to realise the dreams of human immortality that some proclaim. With this understanding, we expect to better understand the myriad aging-related diseases that currently plague us.’