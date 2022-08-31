Cathay Pacific launches new direct flight service from India

Bengaluru: Flag carrier of Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific announced new direct flight service from India. The air carrier will operate direct flight services between Bengaluru and Hong Kong from October 11. The airline will operate 2 non-stop weekly flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300 aircraft for the service. The aircraft is configured with a three-class cabin configuration featuring Economy, Premium Economy and Business class.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 14 trains: Details

Customers can book their tickets on Cathay Pacific’s website or through their agency partners. It has also launched the Fly (Worry) Free programme, giving customers an option to make unlimited ticket changes to their booking, including choosing different travel dates and even destinations until 31st December 2022.