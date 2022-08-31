Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,600, lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4700.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by Rs 188 to Rs 51,062 per 10 gram. It was at Rs 51,250 on Monday.

Also Read: Banks to remain closed for 14 days in September: Full list of bank holidays

In the international market, price of spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,751.7.

Indian stock, currency and money markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.