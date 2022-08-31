Death of Moose Wala is part of series of revenge killings: SIT

In its 1,850-page chargesheet, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) alleged that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a part of a lengthy string of retaliatory killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Moose Wala was shot and killed by six shooters on May 29 while he, his cousin, and a friend were travelling in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, which is 10 km away from the singer’s home village of Moosa.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Satvinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi, and Sachin Thapan are members of the Bishnoi group, according to the SIT’s chargesheet, which was filed with the court on August 26. Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is in charge of a different group. However, both teams cooperate and support one another. Their rival is the gang led by the murdered gangster Devinder Bambiha.

The investigation team claimed that it all began with the murder of Goldy Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh by the Bambiha gang in October 2020. According to reports, Lavi Deora, a member of the Bambiha group who was killed by the Bishnoi gang at Kotkapura in 2017, was killed in order to take revenge on Brar.

‘To take revenge for Brar’s killing, Bishnoi gang killed Bambiha gang’s Gurlal Pehalwan, the then Youth Congress president at Faridkot. Before Pehalwan, Rajinder Kumar Sheffy, who is a member of the Bambiha gang, was also attacked by the Bishnoi gang in November 2020 in Faridkot but he escaped. Manpreet Singh Bhau and Pawan Nehra, who are accused in Moose Wala murder, were arrested for firing,’ the SIT chargesheet stated.