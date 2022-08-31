Delhi Kendriya Vidyalaya student dies mysteriously; Investigation on

On Monday in Delhi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student in class 12 died mysteriously. The police were summoned after a fight between two groups of school students over some issues, which is how this incident was revealed. On Monday, a call about a fight between students was made to the police.

The deceased, identified Gaurav, had been declared brain dead, the police discovered after their inquiry. He had collapsed before the school gate and was taken to the hospital right away. After the deceased’s parents showed up at DDU Hospital, the body was sent there for the postmortem.

Police are looking into the incident to see if there was any connection between the fight and the student’s passing. More information is awaited.