Global sea level rise is threatened by zombie ice, and a 10-inch jump is inevitable.

Another significant issue is developing in a remote region of the world as climate change continues to wreak havoc over the globe, from severe droughts in China to huge floods in portions of India and Pakistan.

Greenland is expected to contribute at least 27 centimetres, or 10.6 inches, to the rise in sea levels worldwide.

The so-called ‘zombie ice’ is responsible for the most recent projection, which is almost twice as much as the previous ones. Although still related to thicker sections of ice, this dead ice is no longer being refilled by parent glaciers since they are now receiving less snow, and since it is not being supplemented, it is melting unchecked due to climate change.

Even if everyone stopped using fossil fuels today, according to researchers from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, the Greenland Ice Sheet would still lose roughly 110 quadrillion tonnes of ice, causing an average worldwide sea level to increase by at least 27 cm.

‘It is a ferociously conservative absolute minimum. In this century, we may realistically expect to see this number more than double.The Greenland Ice Sheet would continue to contribute more to sea level rise under the likely scenario of continued global warming, ‘The study’s director, Professor Jason Box, stated in a statement.