Gulf country launches paperless learning system

Riyadh: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has introduced paperless learning system in the country. The ministry informed that the new paperless system will begin from this academic year. The new academic year will start from this Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

As per the ministry, there will no longer be preparation of any paper-based learning tools for students attending online classes. The paperless learning system will be implemented through the remote learning platform Madrasati (my school). Ministry directed all officials in all education departments in various regions of the Kingdom to instruct male and female teachers to prepare classes and teaching notes electronically through the Madrasati platform.