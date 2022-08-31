Honda launches Honda Shine Celebration Edition in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Shine Celebration Edition in the country. The new bike is priced at Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new bike is offered in 2 colours- Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic.

The bike is powered by the 123.94 cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine produces top power of 10.6 bhp and peak torque of 11 Nm. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork upfront while there twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. It is offered in both drum and disc variants.