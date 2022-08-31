Hours after arrest, KRK admitted to hospital over chest pain complaints

Actor and well-known film critic Kamal Rashid Khan was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai’s Kandivali neighbourhood on Tuesday after complaining of chest problems. Kamal, also known as KRK, was detained late on Monday night by Mumbai’s Malad Police in relation to one of his contentious tweets from 2020. He arrived from Dubai, and the Mumbai airport held him. He was then required to stay in judicial detention for 14 days by a court.

However, a recent report stated, ‘Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai evening after he complained of chest pain’.

Following KRK’s detention, his attorney said that the film critic was arrested because of remarks he made against Akshay Kumar, a producer and actor in the film Laxmi Bomb. He was also the subject of a lookout notice.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women urged that charges be brought against the film reviewer by the Maharashtra Police for uttering sexist statements. KRK has gained notoriety for making remarks about cricketer Virat Kohli’s mental state and accused his wife, actress Anushka Sharma of the same.

He tweeted, ‘Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India, who is having problem of depression. Ye Hai Result Ek Heroine Se Shaadi Karne Ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem’. He received harsh criticism from Virushka fans for making such a remark about the couple.