Indian participation in Russian military drills raises concerns in United States!

The US has expressed its concern following India’s decision to participate in joint military exercises with Russia. The Indian government announced that they will participate in the ‘Vostok’ exercises, which will take place across Russia from September 1 to 7.

According to the Russian defence ministry, the exercises will include approximately 50,000 troops and over 5000 weapons units, as well as 60 warships and over 150 aircraft. ‘ The US is concerned about any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging an unprovoked, brutal war on Ukraine’. However, each participating country will make its own decisions. ‘ And with that, I’ll leave it,’ White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Reuters.

The ‘Vostok’ exercises will include a number of ex-Soviet countries, including China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, and Syria, according to the Russian news agency TASS. The exercises will be led by Russia’s Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and will take place on training grounds in the Eastern Military District.

While India has agreed to participate in most of the exercises, the government has stated that it will not participate in the maritime training. The decision was made to avoid upsetting Japan’s feelings, as both Russian and Chinese warships will participate in the drills in the Sea of Japan.

India has not directly criticised Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and it has also abstained from voting in various global forums against its strategic ally. In recent years, the two countries have signed a number of arms deals, including one for the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system.